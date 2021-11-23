Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

