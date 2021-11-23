Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.36. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.21.

