Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.