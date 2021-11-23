Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GDDFF stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

