Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of GOSS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

