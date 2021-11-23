Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 27.1%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price was up 27.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

