Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.38

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.38 and last traded at $76.46, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after acquiring an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.