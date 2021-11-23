Great Portland Estates (GPOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON: GPOR) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 726 ($9.49). The company had a trading volume of 384,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,456. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 755.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.91. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

