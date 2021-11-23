Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

