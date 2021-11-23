Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Greenlane worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNLN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

GNLN stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,776 shares of company stock worth $727,987. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.