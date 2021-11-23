GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 6.45. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
