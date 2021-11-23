GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 6.45. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

