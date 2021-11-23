Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.84 or 0.07400471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00372748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.53 or 0.00988993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00404334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,742,720 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.