Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.83.

OSTK stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

