Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.97. 69,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.70 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

