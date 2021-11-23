Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 183,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.35. 36,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

