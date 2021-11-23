Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

