Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $920.55. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $900.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $892.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

