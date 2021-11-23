Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $441.75. 43,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.