Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE CB traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.93. 28,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,566. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

