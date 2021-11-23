Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 220,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,623. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $573.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 89,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

