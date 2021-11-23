Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hawkins worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $757.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

