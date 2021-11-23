Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

