Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of HAYW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
