HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

