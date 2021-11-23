Head to Head Analysis: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 4 0 2.80 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.57%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -3.61 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.78 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -117.54

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.