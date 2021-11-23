Head-To-Head Analysis: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 14.24 -$30.94 million ($0.05) -2.40 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.57 $2.52 million ($0.77) -41.91

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

