Head to Head Survey: CSP (CSPI) vs. The Competition

CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) is one of 71 public companies in the "Computer integrated systems design" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CSP to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP’s rivals have a beta of -12.13, indicating that their average stock price is 1,313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSP and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million -$1.45 million -291.57 CSP Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.26

CSP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CSP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.56%. Given CSP’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% CSP Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

