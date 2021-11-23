HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

HQY opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,076.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,719 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

