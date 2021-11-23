Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

