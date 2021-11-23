Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Helix has a market capitalization of $192,652.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065497 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

