HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

