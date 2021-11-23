Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

