Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 768,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

