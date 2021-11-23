Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

