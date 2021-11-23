High Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.11. 36,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

