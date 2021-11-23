Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Insider Assaf Wand Acquires 40,650 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.