Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.61).

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 109.37 ($1.43) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £562.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

