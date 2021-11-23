HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($83.52) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th.

HOT stock traded up €0.34 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.70 ($78.07). 119,702 shares of the stock traded hands. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($145.45) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($198.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.56 and its 200-day moving average is €68.67.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

