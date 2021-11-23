Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Hord has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $646,623.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

