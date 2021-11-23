Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Shares Down 32.3%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s share price dropped 32.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

