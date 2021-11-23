Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 76.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

