Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$12.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.