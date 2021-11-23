HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,260. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. HP has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

