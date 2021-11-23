HT Partners LLC Buys 7,668 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 39.4% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $128,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $112.10. 9,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.