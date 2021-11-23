HT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 340,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.