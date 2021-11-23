Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

