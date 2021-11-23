Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 150 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

