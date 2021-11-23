HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA opened at $8.29 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.