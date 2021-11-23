i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAUCF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of IAUCF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

