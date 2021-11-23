I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $397.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00330501 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,241,694 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

