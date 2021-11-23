i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Sells $318,150.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IIIV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 294,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
