i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Sells $318,150.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 294,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

